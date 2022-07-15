Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #4 Preview: WWWRRROOOOO!

RAAROO? HRR? GARRAAA… AARRRRRRRAARRR! GARRRRRR! ARRRAARRRRRGGG! in this preview of Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #4. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #4

by Marc Guggenheim & David Messina, cover by Phil Noto

OH…SHYRIIWOOK! HARROO! RHOO AAHH! HRRG!!! (TRANSLATION: It's a Chewbacca-centric special issue as Chewie fights to rescue his friend Han.) HRRARRARGH AAHHRA HUGGG! (TRANSLATION: Guest-starring the one-and-only KRRSANTAN!) RRRAHARRR RAAA HRRRA! (TRANSLATION: You don't want to miss this one!)

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620225600411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620225600421 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 4 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620225600431 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 4 GARRON PRIDE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620225600441 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 4 KLEIN VARIANT – $3.99 US

