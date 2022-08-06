Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #5 Preview: Greedo Punches First

In the latest Star Wars retcon in this preview of Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #5, Greedo punches Han Solo, so when Han shoots first later, really, it's just payback. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Han Solo and Chewbacca #5

by Marc Guggenheim & David Messina, cover by Phil Noto

"LET'S KEEP A LITTLE OPTIMISM HERE." But optimism is hard to come by with the Millennium Falcon gone and Han and Chewie in their toughest spot ever! Greedo is back and boy, is he mad! Featuring the returns of Marshal Buck Vancto and Khel Tanna. Which one is going to get their hands on Han first? All this and more in the rip-roaring conclusion of "The Crystal Run."

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 10, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620225600511

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620225600521 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 5 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620225600531 – STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA 5 LOPEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

