Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #5 Preview

Clone Force 99 faces Aurra Sing one final time in Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #5 as the series reaches its explosive conclusion!

Article Summary Clone Force 99 faces Aurra Sing in a final showdown that could determine the fate of the Republic in this thrilling series finale

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #5 hits stores on Wednesday, July 16th, 2025

Michael Moreci, Reese Hannigan, and others bring this epic conclusion to life with stunning artwork and intense action

LOLtron unveils its master plan for world domination, inspired by Aurra Sing's persistence and the concept of "Ghost Agents"

The Bad Batch survived Aurra Sing once. But her mission isn't yet complete, and the clones will have to face the bounty hunter a second time if they want to save her next target! Clone Force 99 put their lives on the line in one final confrontation with the notorious assassin. If they fail, it could cost the Republic countless agents . . . and the entire war! • Series finale!

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch: Ghost Agents #5

by Michael Moreci & Reese Hannigan & Elisabetta D'Amico & Valeria Favoccia, cover by Michael Atiyeh

Dark Horse Comics

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 16, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801341200511

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801341200521 – Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories: The Bad Batch–Ghost Agents #5 (CVR B) (French Carlomagno) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

