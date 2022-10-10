Star Wars #106 From Original Marvel in CGC 9.8, Up for Auction

Star Wars continues to make the world go round in the back issue market. Personally, in the shop I run, I cannot keep the original Marvel Comics series in stock. I have sold through four complete runs in a little over a month, as the early and later issues get gobbled up first. The latter makes a ton of sense because of the later issues and a very small print run. That includes the penultimate issue, #106, which has a gorgeous CGC 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Getting any issue of this run in a 9.8 is exceptional, but as we speak, it is only at $70. Someone is getting a deal. Check it out below.

Star Wars 80's Goodness, Protected

The planet Zeltros has been conquered by two invading armies! The Zeltrons' only hope now is Luke Skywalker, the telepathic Space Bunnies and a dozen cowardly cockroaches! "My Hiromi" is written by Jo Duffy, with art by Cynthia Martin and Ken Steacy. Cover by Cynthia Martin and Joe Rubinstein. Cover price $0.75. Star Wars #106 Newsstand Edition (Marvel, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Plif, Dani, Den Siva, and Captain Hookyr appearances. Cynthia Martin cover and art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $28. CGC census 9/22: 72 in 9.8, none higher. CGC has not published grader's notes for this comic.

This cover is so 80's it hurts. But that is part of its charm, and these later Star Wars comics from that run are such a fun time to go back through and look at. Obviously this is not a copy you can do that for, but it is also one you should add to your collection in this grade and price for sure. Go here and get more info and to place a bid, and while you are there, take a look at everything else taking bids today.

