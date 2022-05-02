Star Wars #29, CGC'd At 9.6, Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars comics are about to see yet another jump over the next month. Not only is Obi-Wan Kenobi starring in his own Disney+ series, but Celebration is also this month, and there are a bunch of announcements expected to take place, all of which will send interest in Star Wars comics further and further into the stratosphere. Even books like this CGC 9.6 copy of Marvel Star Wars #29 from 1979, taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, will see a big jump since this is also a tough get in that high a grade. Currently, it is at $32, so there is a bunch of room for this one to go up. Take a look at it below.

Star Wars Is Already Seeing Huge Gains

"Dark Encounter!" Written by Archie Goodwin. Art by Carmine Infantino and Bob Wiacek. The Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader, battles the deadly cyborg bounty hunter known as Valance the Hunter over a chasm of molten hot magma. It's a duel only one of them will survive. Cover price $0.40. Star Wars #29 (Marvel, 1979) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. "Death" of Valance. Carmine Infantino cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $12. CGC census 4/22: 60 in 9.6, 80 higher." Pretty neat cover there, as Darth Vader's armor has never looked more…like a robot? Some of these old Marvel covers are wild.

That being said, there are fewer safer bets in collecting most of the time than Star Wars, and right now, Star Wars comics are a wise investment indeed. Go here to get more info on this particular book and to place a bid. While you are there, go ahead and take a look at the other books taking bids today, as there are quite a few good ones and great books for any budget as well. This session really does have something for everyone.