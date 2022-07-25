Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #3 Preview: Blaster Control

In this preview of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #3, the titular Obi-Wan learns of a separatist plot to build a giant plasma cannon. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi #3

by Christopher Cantwell & Alessandro Miracolo, cover by Phil Noto

THE BATTLE OF ABRION BRIDGE! While continuing to wait out a nasty sandstorm on Tatooine, Obi-Wan reflects on one of his most grueling experiences in the Clone Wars… It's a memory full of pain and bloodshed, and one that has lasting consequences. The battle also reminds Obi-Wan of an age-old question he has long wrestled with throughout his life: what is a Jedi's true purpose in war?

