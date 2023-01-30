Star Wars: Sana Starros #1 Preview: There's No Place Like Home Sana Starros gets a warm welcome on returning to her gamily home in this preview of Star Wars: Sanna Starros #1... in the form of droids trying to kill her.

Star Wars: Sana Starros #1

by Justina Ireland & Pere Perez, cover by Ken Lashley

STARRING IN HER FIRST EVER SOLO SERIES! Fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana Starros returns to her family's ancestral home for some downtime. But family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne'er do wells, especially when Stormtroopers crash dinner… Watch as JUSTINA IRELAND and PERE PEREZ bring Sana Starros to new heights!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.57"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 01, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620227000111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620227000121 – STAR WARS: SANA STARROS 1 PICHELLI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620227000131 – STAR WARS: SANA STARROS 1 SOUZA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620227000141 – STAR WARS: SANA STARROS 1 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

