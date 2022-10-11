Star Wars: The High Republic #1 Preview: Greetings from Jedha

A new tale of the High Republic kicks off in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #1. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The High Republic #1

by Cavan Scott & Ario Anindito, cover by Ario Anindito

A NEW CHAPTER BEGINS FOR STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC! One hundred and fifty years before the fall of Starlight, another beacon burns bright in the galaxy, a beacon of faith and spirituality. Jedha. The Pilgrim Moon. The Kyber Heart. But tensions are rising in the holy city and dark days are to come. Jedi Vildar Mac, a Jedi safe and secure in who he is and what he could be, arrives as Jedha's fragile peace begins to crumble.. But a nightmare awaits…a nameless terror that will become the stuff of legend…

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.66"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620378900111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620378900121 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 1 NOTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620378900131 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 1 MCKONE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620378900141 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC 1 DUURSEMA VARIANT – $4.99 US

