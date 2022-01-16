Star Wars: The High Republic #13 Preview: Should Be #420, Maaaan

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. If the High Republic isn't a stoner spinoff of Star Wars, then how do you explain all the green smoke in this preview of Star Wars: The High Republic #13? Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The High Republic #13

by Cavan Scott & Ario Anindito, cover by Phil Noto

THE BATTLE FOR NO-SPACE! Since MARCHION RO attacked the Republic Fair on VALO, everything has been leading to this moment. Now it's THE JEDI's turn to strike the heart of THE NIHIL. AVAR KRISS VS. LOURNA DEE. JEDI VS. NIHIL. JEDI VS. JEDI. A line is about to be crossed!

