Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear Of The Jedi #2 Preview

Check out our preview of Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear Of The Jedi #2, where Keeve Trennis faces off against the ruthless Lourna Dee as the battle for Naboo unfolds.

Article Summary Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear Of The Jedi #2 debuts Mar 26, 2025 with epic clashes on Naboo.

Keeve Trennis confronts ruthless foes as Lourna Dee returns with a murderously twisted agenda.

Marvel comic offering 32 pages bursting with high stakes action and variant covers by top artists.

THE BATTLE FOR NABOO BEGINS! As KEEVE TRENNIS prepares to breach the STORMWALL, the LOURNA DEE of old returns with murder on her twisted mind. The villainous NIHIL hold NABOO, but for how long? A call to arms is heard and battle lines drawn!

Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear Of The Jedi #2

by Cavan Scott & Marika Cresta, cover by Phil Noto

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621104300211

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621104300216 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #2 VALERIO GIANGIORDANO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621104300221 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #2 EMA LUPACCHINO WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621104300231 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #2 PETE WOODS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

