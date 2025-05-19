Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #4 Preview

Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear of the Jedi #4 hits stores this week, as Keeve Trennis and her fellow Jedi face their greatest fears against the Nameless aboard the Nightmare Fleet.

NIGHTMARE ABOVE ERIADU! KEEVE TRENNIS and her team of battle-weary Jedi must face their biggest challenge…and their greatest fear. The NAMELESS strike as you've never seen them before. What is the secret of the Nightmare Fleet? And how can TEY SIRREK defend himself against the person he loves most?

Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi #4

by Cavan Scott & Marika Cresta, cover by Phil Noto

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.57"W x 10.2"H x 0.06"D (16.7 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 21, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621104300411

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960621104300421 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #4 CHRIS SPROUSE THE FORCE AWAKENS 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621104300431 – STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – FEAR OF THE JEDI #4 BEN HARVEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

