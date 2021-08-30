Static Season One #3 Preview: Disarming the Police

Static finds himself in a sticky situation in this preview of Static Season One #3, as government agents, believing he's Curtis Metcalf, attempt to capture the titular hero. But when they believe he's reaching for a weapon, they open fire, only for Static to discover a new aspect to his powers and use them to transport the agents' guns away. Now wouldn't that be nice? Check out the preview below.
The government believes the super-powered teenage Bang Babies of Dakota are out of control…and they're too dangerous to be allowed on the streets! When his classmates start disappearing, Virgil Hawkins wants to do the right thing and expose what's going on…but is there any way to do so without Static getting snatched up himself?
