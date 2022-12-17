Stefano Cardoselli Don't Spit In The Wind- Mad Cave March '23 Solicits

Stefano Cardoselli launches a new comic book series, Don't Spit In The Wind #1 in Mad Cave Studios' March 2023 solicits and solicitations, first seen in Bleeding Cool, alongside Dennis Hopeless and Piotr Kowalski's graphic novel The Karman Line, as well as more Tales From Nottingham, Dahlia In The Dark and a collection of A Legacy Of Violence.

DON'T SPIT IN THE WIND #1

WRITER | ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COLORIST | LETTERER: DAN LEE | COVER A ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COVER A COLORIST: DAN LEE | COVER B ARTIST: ZACH HOWARD

COVER B COLORIST: NELSON DÁNIEL

COVER A BY STEFANO CARDOSELLI & DAN LEE

One man's trash is another man's living. Since earth became inhospitable, humanity escaped ages ago to live in a space station floating above the atmosphere. Now Travis and his crew of garbage men are tasked with cleaning up mountains of toxic waste, working for a company called Atomic Bros INC., to create a 'Clear World'. But when one of Travis' crew members goes missing near an old nuclear facility Travis' job becomes a bit more complicated.

Release Date: March 29, 2023 | FOC: March 06, 2023

22 Pages | Full color | $3.99

THE KARMAN LINE

WRITER: DENNIS HOPELESS | ARTIST: PIOTR KOWALSKI

COLORIST: BRAD SIMPSON | LETTERER: CHAS! PANGBURN

It's all sex, lies and betrayal on a reality show streaming from space until the crew receives a message reading "ABORT MISSION AND GET HOME NOW". Things unravel quickly as they find their shuttle damaged and a crew member dead. They'll have to fight to survive and escape… With cameras recording everything. Harvey and GLAAD Award winning writer Dennis Hopeless (All New X-Men, Love STRUCK, Sea of Stars), Artist Piotr Kowalski (Bloodborne, God of Tremors), Colorist Brad Simpson (Stray Dogs, Coffin Bound) and Ringo Award winning editor and letterer Chas! Pangburn (Metalshark). Release Date: March 14, 2023 | FOC: February 07, 2023 88 Pages | Full color | $19.99

TALES FROM NOTTINGHAM #2

WRITER: ANNA EVERTS | ARTIST: GABRIEL SERRA

COLORIST: JOSH JENNSEN | LETTERS: JUSTIN BIRCH

In 1192, in Prince John's England, hunting on Crown land is grave crime. When Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, is commanded to investigate one such grisly murder, he becomes entangled in a dangerous game with a most mercurial adversary. Never-before-seen mysteries confront Everard Blackthorne, the Sheriff of Nottingham, culminating in an investigation that will lead directly into the climactic events of Nottingham Vol. 3. Release Date: March 08, 2023 | FOC: February 15, 2023 20 Pages | Full color | $3.99

A LEGACY OF VIOLENCE VOL. 1

WRITER: CULLEN BUNN | ARTIST: ANDREA MUTTI

LETTERER: RUS WOOTON

COVER BY GABRIEL SERRA COVER BY ANDREA MUTTI

When Dr. Nicholas Shaw joins a humanitarian medical outfit in Honduras, he hopes to recover from a recent traumatic event and actually help those in need. But something sinister has followed Dr. Shaw here, something that wants to put his medical skills through a ghastly gauntlet. There's something connected to this young doctor's past and the untold horrors that occurred long before he was born… Collects issues 1- 4 of this twelve issue horror series by Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti. Release Date: March 22, 2023 | FOC: February 21, 2023 96 Pages | Full color | $17.99

DAHLIA IN THE DARK #4

WRITER: JOE CORALLO | ARTIST: ANDREA MILANA | COVER A ARTIST: ANDREA MILANA

COVER B ARTIST: CHRIS SHEHAN | LETTERER: MICAH MYERS

Donny has to fight his way through a magical blizzard to confront a powerful wizard and the treacherous fairies that are helping him take the package back to their outlaw king. Meanwhile the federal agent in pursuit of Donny has been betrayed, but it will only make things worse for him. Dahlia in the Dark is a fast-paced, action, fantasy thriller about family and hidden truths. Ringo award winner and Eisner nominated author Joe Corallo (She Said Destroy, Becstar, The Never Ending Party) joins rising star artist Andrea Milana for an all-original mini-series that will take readers on one wild ride!

Release Date: March 22, 2023 | FOC: February 28, 2023

22 Pages | Full color | $3.99