Steve Ditko Original Art From Doctor Strange, Hawk & Dove For Auction

Okay, this is one of those things that looks like it costs a lot of money… and really does. A copy of the first appearance of Spider-Man, in Amazing Fantasy #15, signed by the character's creators Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. With a CGC grade of 5.5, it is being auctioned by Heritage Auctions, as part of their Heritage Auctions, 2021 January 14 – 17 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction – Dallas 7239 [52 793 794 791 1893 792 2088 4294944981] It's currently bid up to $25,000 and going, going, gone later today. But there are other Steve Ditko pages for much smaller wallets.

And here's how the printed page looks.

Steve Ditko, Strange Tales #117 Story Page 4 Doctor Strange Original Art (Marvel, 1964). Few Ditko Doctor Strange pages have ever come on the market! In this early appearance, Baron Mordo has succeeded in trapping Doctor Strange… both in body and in spirit! We really love that sly-eye and knowing smirk in the last panel. It's like Stephen Strange knows something we don't. Crafted twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". In Excellent condition. Currently at a $25,000.

Steve Ditko Journey Into Mystery #63 Story Page 3 Original Art (Marvel/Atlas, 1960). "I Took A Journey Into Fear!" was an Atlas Comics horror tale with a twist worthy of an EC comic. This page features the character's foul deed and dangerous decision. It also features some delightful Ditko artwork! Ditko's artwork from this era isn't often offered for sale, and Heritage has only ever auctioned five pages from 1960 previously. The whole page is spectacular, but Panels 4 and 5 are true stand-outs. Rendered twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 12.5" x 18.5". Toned, with a light stain in Panel 4, with light creasing and handling wear. In Very Good condition. Currently at a ridiculously low $2500.

Steve Ditko The Hawk and The Dove #1 Story Page 15 Original Art (DC, 1968). Fresh out of their turn in Showcase (they first appeared in issue #75, in June of 1968), the Hall brothers would be some of the many enduring characters that Steve Ditko created for DC Comics during DC's "Relevant" period. The tense drama on the frenetic piece easily shows the roots of future Ditko projects such as Mr A. Rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". The board is production hole-punched in the top and bottom margins. Lightly toned, with one missing text correction paste-up (which has left glue residue), the page is in Very Good condition. Currently at an also ridiculously low $2100.