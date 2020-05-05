Steve Geppi Video With Groth, Richie, Wood and Waid, Tomorrow,

Tomorrow, Steve Geppi will return to Dan Shahan's Comic Book New YouTube channel to talk about what's happening with the comic book industry and comics distribution right now. He will be joined by a number of publishers, including Gary Groth of Fantagraphics with whom Geppi had quite the turbulent relationship with back in the days that The Comic Journal rolled the roost, He is joined by Ross Richie of Boom Studios, Dirk Wood of IDW and former Fantagraphics and Boom editorial employee Mark Waid, now publisher of Humanoids.

Last week's video saw the announcement of when Free Comic Book Day would be postponed to, and news that Diamond was looking to get into the back issue game, as prominent comic book retailers joined the chat. Will tomorrow's video also hit the headlines? Which other publishers will join the four announced? What will Gary Groth say to get Mark Waid enraged? Or vice versa? Will Gary and Ross compare notes on employing Mark? Will Dirk remain his usually throaty chilled out self? What will the publishers have to say to Steve Geppi about Diamond's reduced payment plans?

You can catch up with the previous video below – and also see what Steve Geppi had to say when he dropped by Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin's Fatman Beyond over the weekend talking to a more mainstream audience.

You can keep an eye on Bleeding Cool's coverage of the New Distributor Wars of 2020 and the way the current situation is impacting on the comics industry as a whole.