Steven Barnes, Charles Johnson and Bryan Moss' Eight-Fold Path OGN

A year ago, Abrams ComicsArts announced, among many books, The Eight-Fold Path written by Steven Barnes and Charles Johnson, and drawn by Bryan Christopher Moss. And now, thanks to Amazon, we have a few more The Eight-Fold Path details.

From award-winning authors Charles Johnson and Steven Barnes comes a graphic novel anthology of interconnected Afrofuturistic parables inspired by the teachings of Buddha.

Eight strangers looking for enlightenment from an ancient spiritual teacher are trapped in a cave high in the mountains on their way to his temple. One of his acolytes directs them to each tell a story that the group can learn from as they wait out the horrible snowstorm that rages outside the cave's entrance. One by one the travelers each share a story that, unbeknownst to them, is actually a morality tale representing one of the aspects of final enlightenment as taught in Buddhism. As the wind howls through the night, they tell symbolic stories of horror, dystopia, high adventure, cyberpunk, and urban fantasy. Each story is a spoke on the symbolic Dharma wheel, and each interlocking tale gets the travelers closer to their true destiny—unveiling the future of the entire human race. This remarkable collection borrows heavily from the traditions of pop-culture morality anthology series such as The Twilight Zone, The Outer Limits, Night Gallery, Lovecraft Country, and the publications of E.C. Comics. Heavily influenced by the science fiction pulps of the 1950s and 1960s, this brilliant collection remixes classic social narratives such as Plato's Allegory of the Cave, Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales, and The Arabian Nights, through an edgy, contemporary, yet spiritually centered lens. In The Eightfold Path, our destinies lie in heeding the lessons given in every one of these entrancing tales.

Steven Barnes is a Hugo/Nebula-nominated Afrofuturist novelist, university lecturer and winner of the NAACP Image Award. He also wrote the Emmy-winning A Stitch in Time episode of The Outer Limits, which also won the Octavia E. Butler Memorial Award.

Dr. Charles Johnson is a professor emeritus at the University of Washington, novelist, philosopher, essayist, literary scholar, short-story writer, cartoonist, illustrator, and an author of children's literature, screenplays, and teleplays.

Bryan Christopher Moss has worked for Cirque du Soleil, Marvel Comics, Sprite, and a partnership with the Greater Columbus Arts Council and is also an educator and curated, installed, and showed his own work in his latest exhibition at King Arts Complex, The Black Panther: Celebrating 50+ Years of Black Superheroes.