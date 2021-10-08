Storm Collectibles Reveals NYCC Exclusive Street Fighter Evil Ryu

New York Comic Con 2021 is here, and while most companies decided not to attend, the show, for some reason, must go on. One of the best things to come out of the convention scenes is, of course, the fun, unique and entertaining convention exclusives. Storm Collectibles has revealed the newest figure from their widely popular Street Fighter action figure line with the return of Evil Ryu. After succumbing to the power of the Satsui no Hadou, Ryu is now more deadly than ever before, making him a deadly addition to any Street Fighter roster. Storm Collectibles Street Fighter V Evil Ryu is loaded in powerful detail, as well as includes three different head sculpts and swappable hands.

The Street Fighter figure will also feature a devilish deco, red power effects, and a dark powered Hadoken to bring the heat of battle to life. Priced at $90, this NYCC 2021 Evil Ryu Ultimate Street Fighter IV Storm Collectibles Figure can be found here. Be sure to check out some of the other Storm Collectibles Street Fighter figures right here to help build up your growing roster and capture some of your favorite fights from the game series

"2021 Event Exclusive – Evil Ryu is an alternate form of Ryu who is heartless, mad, uncontrollable, and nothing more than a demon. The 2021 Event Exclusive Variant has green instead of blue clothing. Evil Ryu enjoys absolute power and obsesses with fighting and will defeat any fighters standing in front of him with no empathy or respect. In Street Fighter IV he takes on a much more menacing and powerful appearance, with a gaping hole burned into his chest and his back that bears a glowing "Heaven"(天) Kanji."

Features:

Newly developed authentic Evil Ryu Body

3 x Interchanging Head-Sculpts

4 x Interchanging pairs of Hands

1 x Hadoken

5 x Evil Effect