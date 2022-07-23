Strange #4 Preview: Mommy Issues

Clea's mom stops by for a visit in this preview of Strange #4… but Clea isn't excited to see her. Check out the preview below.

Strange #4

by Jed MacKay & Marcelo Ferreira, cover by Lee Garbett

FAMILY REUNION! Clea's mother Umar has come to visit, just as the Blasphemy Cartel launch their latest attack on the Sanctum Sanctorum! And this time, they brought an unlikely foe to take down the Sorcerer Supreme! Reintroducing the dark Moon Knight…Shadow Knight!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.1"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 27, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620315400411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620315400421 – STRANGE 4 LUBERA VARIANT – $3.99 US

