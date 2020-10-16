Strange Academy #1 Gets Fifth Printing, Venom #27 Gets Fourth

Strange Academy #1? After last week's poor showings (Marauders #5 did make it in eventually), this week Marvel Comics has sent a lot of comic books back to the printing mill for seconds – and a fifth printing for Strange Academy #1. While Venom #27 gets a fourth printing…

AVENGERS #36 2ND PRINTING VAR (SEP208301, FOC 10/26/20)

CABLE #5 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208302, FOC 10/26/20)

CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208303, FOC 10/26/20)

HELLIONS #5 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208304, FOC 10/26/20)

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #19 2ND PTG VAR OUT (SEP208305, FOC 10/26/20)

NEW MUTANTS #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208306, FOC 10/26/20)

STAR WARS #7 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208307, FOC 10/26/20)

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #6 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208308, FOC 10/26/20)

STRANGE ACADEMY #1 5TH PTG VAR (SEP208309, FOC 10/26/20)

THOR #8 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208310, FOC 10/26/20)

VENOM #27 4TH PTG VAR (SEP208311, FOC 10/26/20)

WARHAMMER 40K MARNEUS CALGAR #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208312, FOC 10/26/20

Strange Academy, especially, is becoming Marvel's less-prominent title getting a big fan following right from the get-go. Expect lots of or Doyle Dormammu cospay once that's a thing again.

As well as the Seven Secrets #1 4th Printing and #3 2nd printings mentioned earlier from Boom Studios, there is also a Something Is Killing The Children #9 second printing, to add to the mix.

No covers aside from that one, yet, but as ever, below, we'll run some from Marvel from recent weeks, including Thor #2 6th printing and Venom #25 5th printing…

Marvel also put some collections back to print as well, any time soon.

BLACK PANTHER TP BOOK 01 NATION UNDER OUR FEET JUN160956

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 JAN201038

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR JAN201039

SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 JAN201035

SPIDER-MAN NOIR COMPLETE COLLECTION TP MAR191005

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA TP VOL 06 UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON SEP190997

STAR WARS RISE OF KYLO REN TP FEB201057

VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP AUG191168