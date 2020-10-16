Strange Academy #1 Gets Fifth Printing, Venom #27 Gets Fourth

Strange Academy #1? After last week's poor showings (Marauders #5 did make it in eventually), this week Marvel Comics has sent a lot of comic books back to the printing mill for seconds – and a fifth printing for Strange Academy #1. While Venom #27 gets a fourth printing…
- AVENGERS #36 2ND PRINTING VAR (SEP208301, FOC 10/26/20)
- CABLE #5 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208302, FOC 10/26/20)
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208303, FOC 10/26/20)
- HELLIONS #5 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208304, FOC 10/26/20)
- MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #19 2ND PTG VAR OUT (SEP208305, FOC 10/26/20)
- NEW MUTANTS #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208306, FOC 10/26/20)
- STAR WARS #7 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208307, FOC 10/26/20)
- STAR WARS DARTH VADER #6 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208308, FOC 10/26/20)
- STRANGE ACADEMY #1 5TH PTG VAR (SEP208309, FOC 10/26/20)
- THOR #8 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208310, FOC 10/26/20)
- VENOM #27 4TH PTG VAR (SEP208311, FOC 10/26/20)
- WARHAMMER 40K MARNEUS CALGAR #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208312, FOC 10/26/20
Strange Academy, especially, is becoming Marvel's less-prominent title getting a big fan following right from the get-go. Expect lots of or Doyle Dormammu cospay once that's a thing again.
As well as the Seven Secrets #1 4th Printing and #3 2nd printings mentioned earlier from Boom Studios, there is also a Something Is Killing The Children #9 second printing, to add to the mix.
No covers aside from that one, yet, but as ever, below, we'll run some from Marvel from recent weeks, including Thor #2 6th printing and Venom #25 5th printing…
Marvel also put some collections back to print as well, any time soon.
- BLACK PANTHER TP BOOK 01 NATION UNDER OUR FEET JUN160956
- CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 JAN201038
- CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR JAN201039
- SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 JAN201035
- SPIDER-MAN NOIR COMPLETE COLLECTION TP MAR191005
- STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA TP VOL 06 UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON SEP190997
- STAR WARS RISE OF KYLO REN TP FEB201057
- VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP AUG191168