Strange Academy #1 Gets Fifth Printing, Venom #27 Gets Fourth

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Strange Academy #1? After last week's poor showings (Marauders #5 did make it in eventually), this week Marvel Comics has sent a lot of comic books back to the printing mill for seconds – and a fifth printing for Strange Academy #1. While Venom #27 gets a fourth printing…

  • AVENGERS #36 2ND PRINTING VAR (SEP208301, FOC 10/26/20)
  • CABLE #5 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208302, FOC 10/26/20)
  • CAPTAIN MARVEL #22 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208303, FOC 10/26/20)
  • HELLIONS #5 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208304, FOC 10/26/20)
  • MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #19 2ND PTG VAR OUT (SEP208305, FOC 10/26/20)
  • NEW MUTANTS #13 2ND PTG VAR XOS (SEP208306, FOC 10/26/20)
  • STAR WARS #7 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208307, FOC 10/26/20)
  • STAR WARS DARTH VADER #6 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208308, FOC 10/26/20)
  • STRANGE ACADEMY #1 5TH PTG VAR (SEP208309, FOC 10/26/20)
  • THOR #8 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208310, FOC 10/26/20)
  • VENOM #27 4TH PTG VAR (SEP208311, FOC 10/26/20)
  • WARHAMMER 40K MARNEUS CALGAR #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR (SEP208312, FOC 10/26/20

Strange Academy, especially, is becoming Marvel's less-prominent title getting a big fan following right from the get-go. Expect lots of or Doyle Dormammu cospay once that's a thing again.

As well as the Seven Secrets #1 4th Printing and #3 2nd printings mentioned earlier from Boom Studios, there is also a Something Is Killing The Children #9 second printing, to add to the mix.

Secret Seven #1
Secret Seven #1

No covers aside from that one, yet, but as ever, below, we'll run some from Marvel from recent weeks, including Thor #2 6th printing and Venom #25 5th printing…

Marvel also put some collections back to print as well, any time soon.

  • BLACK PANTHER TP BOOK 01 NATION UNDER OUR FEET    JUN160956
  • CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04    JAN201038
  • CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 04 DM VAR    JAN201039
  • SPIDER-MAN BEN REILLY OMNIBUS HC VOL 02    JAN201035
  • SPIDER-MAN NOIR COMPLETE COLLECTION TP    MAR191005
  • STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA TP VOL 06 UNSPEAKABLE REBEL SUPERWEAPON    SEP190997
  • STAR WARS RISE OF KYLO REN TP    FEB201057
  • VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP    AUG191168

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  