Strange Academy #14 Preview: Marvel Future Spoilers

It's time for more Friday Night Previews, that sacred tradition of taking all of the previews of comics coming out next week from Marvel and DC, adding just enough words to meet Bleeding Cool's rigorous editorial guidelines (just kidding – it's an SEO algorithm), and delivering them to you for your reading pleasure. As a bonus, it really ticks Rich Johnston off that the previews push his rumourmongering down the page on Friday nights! How can you not love that?! The solicit for Strange Academy #14 promises a glimpse at the future of the Marvel Universe that will actually be relevant 15 years from now. Can it deliver? Check out the preview below.

Strange Academy #14

by Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos, cover by Humberto Ramos

This is it. The issue that you'll be looking back on five, ten, fifteen years from now… See the future of Strange Academy and the Marvel Universe. You won't believe your eyes.

