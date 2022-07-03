Strange Academy #18 Preview: Grand Finale

The solicit promises nothing will be the same again after Strange Academy #18… but how will we know when the series is canceled?! Check out the preview below.

Strange Academy #18

by Skottie Young & Humberto Ramos, cover by Humberto Ramos

Platitudes get thrown around a lot in these pages, but if you've been reading STRANGE ACADEMY, you know we don't mess around. So listen up. AFTER THIS ISSUE, THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AT STRANGE ACADEMY. Seriously, you do not want to miss this issue that is going to destroy you emotionally and destroy the school beyond recognition.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Jul 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609454701811

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609454701821 – STRANGE ACADEMY 18 STEGMAN CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT – $3.99 US

