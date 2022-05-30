Strange Case of Harleen & Harley by Melissa Marr & Jenn St-Onge

DC Comics is announcing new original graphic novels in their MG Middle-Grade and YA Young Adult line in 2023. It's part of DC's continuing publishing plan originally announced in 2017, for publication in 2018. Five years later, the line continues apace, though with fewer titles as befits a slimmed-down publisher since then. Such as The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley, on sale on the 2nd of May, 2023, by Melissa Marr (Wicked Lovely) and artist Jenn St-Onge (Bingo Love), telling the story of Harley Quinn, by way of Robert Stevenson's The Strange Case Of Doctor Jekyll And Mister Hyde.

Before it was announced, planning to head to Phoenix Fan Fusion, Melissa Marr tweeted "if you hear a noise in the atmosphere at 9am, it's me SHRIEKING in glee that my life goal when I was a barely legal adult (18? 19?) came true. Bold & brash I said "One day I'll…" & NOW I did so. And I'll be on panels at Fan Fusion wherein I shall speak of the Thing That Was A Life Dream that will be on shelves next year… You know that things you declare, those ridiculous "one day I'll ____" and people laugh in that "suuuure, you will" way? Yeah. It's one of those."

Dive into the battle between good and evil and find they're not black and white (and red). Harleen Quinzel is many things, a gymnast, anxious, broke—but is it possible there is something else inside her? Something… evil? When Harleen signs up to participate in a clinical research trial with her girlfriend, Pamela, the most she can hope for is extra cash in her wallet and a chance to get her anxiety under control. But what she gets instead are increasingly larger gaps in her memory and stolen mementos from some guy named Jack she's never met. Soon, Harleen discovers she's sharing her life with Harley—a take-no-prisoners, who-cares-about attendance, maybe-we-oughtta-save-the-bunnies kind of girl. She is the opposite of Harleen in many ways. She is anarchy in a cute dress. And in this Jekyll and Hyde story, Harleen discovers that maybe evil ain't so bad—as long as she doesn't get caught. The Strange Case of Harleen and Harley

ISBN 9781779507778

5/2/2023

$16.99 US / $22.99 CAN.