Strange Planet Meets The Investigators – Marshmallow Martians

Marshmallow Martians, by author and illustrator team Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson from Kelowna, B.C. Canada. is a young reader graphic novel series, pitched as Strange Planet meets The Investigators. Marshmallow Martians follows a group of Martian friends and their misadventures as they travel to Earth and discover weird, wacky, and wonderful things. Heidi Kilgras at Random House has acquired world rights to three titles and the publication of the first book, Show and Smell, is set for spring 2023. Deanna Kent and Neil Hooson's agent Gemma Cooper at the Bent Agency represented them. Previously Kent and Hooson created the Snazzy Cat Capers and Glam Prix Racers three-book series.

