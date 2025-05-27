Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: dungeons & dragons, stranger things

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: Rise of Hellfire #3 Preview

Check out a preview of Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: Rise of Hellfire #3, where Eddie faces rumors both past and present that threaten to derail friendships.

Article Summary Stranger Things and D&D: Rise of Hellfire #3 hits stores on May 28th, exploring Eddie's past and present struggles with rumors

Lucas faces a dilemma between joining Eddie's D&D club and his basketball aspirations due to social pressures

Flashbacks reveal how similar rumors affected Eddie as a new D&D player, showcasing his true character in adversity

Rumors about Eddie's reputation make Lucas worry that joining his club might hurt his chances of getting on the basketball team. Meanwhile, we are taken back in time to when similar rumors impacted Eddie as a new Dungeons & Dragons player rather than a DM. But when the dice are cruel Eddie's true character shines through. • Four issue series.

Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: Rise of Hellfire #3

by Jody Houser & Eric Campbell & Diego Galindo & Myles Wohl, cover by Diana Sousa

Rumors about Eddie's reputation make Lucas worry that joining his club might hurt his chances of getting on the basketball team. Meanwhile, we are taken back in time to when similar rumors impacted Eddie as a new Dungeons & Dragons player rather than a DM. But when the dice are cruel Eddie's true character shines through. • Four issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.67"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 28, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801173900311

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801173900321 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #3 (CVR B) (Elizabeth Beals) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801173900331 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #3 (CVR C) (Uzuri) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

76156801173900341 – Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons: The Rise of Hellfire #3 (CVR D) (Jeremy Wilson) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

