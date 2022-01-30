Suicide Squad #12 Preview: Squad vs. Thunderb… er, LightningStrikes
Ambush Bug nearly gets DC Comics sued in this preview of Suicide Squad #12, in stores on Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
SUICIDE SQUAD #12
DC Comics
1221DC120
1221DC121 – SUICIDE SQUAD #12 CVR B JONBOY MEYERS CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Robbie Thompson (A) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira (CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Marcelo Maiolo
Rick Flag attacks! The Squad has their hands full with the marvel that is Earth-8, and soon learn that this "test" was actually just a decoy for Waller's real Suicide Squad. If they're going to get off Earth-8, they'll have to get through a whole other Squad in the process! And just as Flag is about to take down Waller once and for all, he's betrayed by a double agent in his ranks!
In Shops: 2/1/2022
SRP: $3.99
