Suicide Squad #14 Preview: In This Preview, Talon… WILL DIE!!!

You read the headline, people. A member of the Squad WILL DIE in this preview of Suicide Squad #14. Admittedly, that means even less in Suicide Squad or X-Men comics than usual. Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #14

DC Comics

0222DC117

0222DC118 – Suicide Squad #14 Dexter Soy Cover – $4.99

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A/CA) Eduardo Pansica, Julio Ferreira, Dexter Soy

The War for Earth-3 may be over, but the battle at home is only heating up! As egos clash, bugs ambush, and a big-#$% parademon tries to eat his own teammates, an explosive confrontation between Peacemaker and Bloodsport will leave you breathless! As Ambush Bug would say: "HELP! I'M TRAPPED IN SOLICIT COPY!"

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $3.99

