Suicide Squad: King Shark #6 Preview: A Fungus Among Us

King Shark battles against rampaging fungi in this preview of Suicide Squad: King Shark #6, in stores Tuesday from DC. That sounds like a conclusion to this mini-series you don't want to miss. Unless you're a no-good mycophobe. Check out the preview below.
SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #6 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine
The final battle for domination of all life on Earth begins! But there's a new player in the game, and Defacer and King Shark will have to get over their differences fast or they won't even get the chance to evolve or die!
Cover image for 1221DC122 SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #6 (OF 6) CVR A TREVOR HAIRSINE, by (W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine, in stores Tuesday, February 15, 2022 from DC Comics
