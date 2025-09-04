Posted in: Comics | Tagged: asterix, dog man, Portugal

Summer Strip Exclusive Teaser For Asterix In Lusitania (No Spoilers)

Summer Strip Exclusive Teaser for Asterix In Lusitania from Bleeding Cool (No Spoilers, Obelix, we promise)

Article Summary Get an exclusive teaser and sneak peek at the highly anticipated Asterix In Lusitania comic launch.

Asterix In Lusitania is the 41st album, debuting worldwide in October with a massive print run.

A classic character from The Mansions of the Gods returns, sparking a new Gaulish adventure.

Catch release dates, creative team details, and official publisher solicitations from UK and USA.

This autumn sees one of the biggest comic book launches of the year, the new Asterix comic book, competing with Dog Man to be the best-selling comic book in the world, both with a five-million-copy first print run. Asterix In Lusitania, or ancient Portugal, is the 41st album in the series, is created by Fabcaro and Didier Conrad, and will be published internationally in October, on the 23rd of October in the UK and on the 28th in the USA and Canada. Bleeding Cool has a look at a teaser for the book in which Asterix and Obelix are interviewed on a webstream about the upcoming book. Don't pay too much attention to the edifice, or indeed the edifix… this is the first of two Asterix Summer Strips, as well as a trailer above, based on the strip below…

The UK solicitation from publisher Sphere reads: "On 23rd October MMXXV there will be a new album of adventures for the most famous of Gauls: Asterix in Lusitania! One beautiful spring morning, a stranger appears in the Gaulish village. He's from Lusitania, the sun-drenched land to the west of Hispania which is also under the Roman Empire's thumb. This former slave, who first featured in The Mansions of the Gods, has come to ask our indomitable Gauls for help because he knows about the Magic Potion and its powerful effects. And so begins another adventure for Asterix and Obelix!"

The USA solicitation from Papercutz reads: "On October 28, MMXXV, the new volume of adventures about the most famous Gauls will be released: Asterix in Lusitania! One beautiful spring morning, a stranger arrives in the village. He's come from Lusitania, that sunny land to the west of Hispania that's also under the yoke of Rome. This former slave, who we met in "Mansions of the Gods" [collected in Papercutz' ASTERIX Omnibus #6], knows about the effects of the Magic Potion and has come to ask our indomitable Gauls for help. A new adventure for Asterix and Obelix is about to begin!"

