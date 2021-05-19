One Day All Superhero Battles Will Be Like Champions #7 (Spoilers)

It's Champions #7 time! The idea of a superhero/supervillain fight being staged for the cameras is hardly a new one. Spider-Man made a career out of it. Certainly, the idea of battles being played out in the court of public opinion is a trope of the superhero medium. But it is possible that today's Champions is weaponising it more than before. It's been a regular aspect of the comic book but today's Champions #7 with a new creative team brings it to the fore. Because both sides – Roxxon and Champions – are deliberately fighting in that arena, both in physical action but also old media and social media simultaneously.

Noting that Roxxon is using its bots on social media and tracking down what they're up to. Not the kind of bots you can slash up with adamantium claws, these days.

Finding the street protests they are promoting online, with embedded spies finding out the plans behind the curtain, with the goons of CRADLE playing their part, creating a situation where CRADLE and Roxxon are the underdogs, because that plays better.

But, armed with information, the Champions play back, don't fall into their trap – and play for the cameras just as much as Roxxon and CRADLE are.

And it works. for now. Of course, Roxxon might start to suspect that Champions know what they are up to, and start to try and find out how…

…which means the Champions just have to be one step ahead. Again.

The comic manages to combine traditional superheroics, with a modern field of war on multiple levels, each deemed just as important as the other, rather than being dismissed. And also, bringing back a little heavier amount of text that you might have been more used to in the eighties. What can I say, late Gen Z and early Generation Alpha like to read…

CHAMPIONS #7

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210645

(W) Danny Lore (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Toni Infante

CHANGE THE WORLD! THE KAMALA CON! The Champions are playing dirty to beat Roxxon at their own game – including implanting two of their own as interns to take down the corporation from within. But in order to earn the trust of their cutthroat Roxxon supervisors, they'll have to deliver an unwilling spokesperson: Kamala Khan. Will Ms. Marvel agree to become the face of a company and a law that she hates, or is it too high a price to pay for victory? Rated T+In Shops: May 19, 2021 SRP: $3.99

