Superheroes Meet The X-Factor in The S Factor, from Action Lab Comics

Action Lab has really shrunk as a comics publisher coming out of pandemic. June 2021 sees only one title and a resolicited trade paperback of another, while Diamond reports more cancellations of solicited titles such as Dollface, Miraculous and Amalgama Space Zombie. But, for June, there is a new series to print, Samuel George London and Chris Panda's cross between superheroes and The X-Factor as "The S Factor". Action Lab published the series last year, digitally, but are now bringing it to print for the first time.

Samuel is best known for his Victorian space adventure series Milford Green but has also written the all-ages horror comic Project Hoax and the all-ages sci-fi comic SAFFRON: Spacetime Academy Adventures, published by Fair Spark Books. He also hosts the podcast Comics For The Apocalypse, where he interviews guests about comics they'd take into the apocalypse. Chris Panda has has worked on IDW titles ROM, Micronauts, Transformers, GI Joe, Ghostbusters, Back To The Future and Star Trek – mostly when they crossover.

Here are the solicitations

S FACTOR #1

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

APR211333

(W) Samuel George London (A/CA) Chris Panda

An under-appreciated-sidekick named called Greyfox decides to "re-brand" himself through a new dating reality TV show for super-heroes called The S Factor, where 12 female contestants fight for his affection. Meanwhile, his former superior, Darkfox, is bewildered as to why he would put himself in such a vulnerable position.

In Shops: Jun 02, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MIDNIGHT MASSACRE GN VOL 01 (RES) (MR)

ACTION LAB – DANGER ZONE

APR211332

(W) Ben Matsuya, John Matsuya (A/CA) Ben Matsuya

When the corporate executives of a theme park conjure real monsters for their Halloween "Midnight Massacre" spectacular, all hell breaks loose – literally. It's up to a jaded games employee and her friends to terminate the devil and save the park.

In Shops: Jun 23, 2021

SRP: $14.99