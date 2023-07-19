Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, DC Comics, Justice League, san diego comic con | Tagged: godzilla, justice league, king kong, MonsterVerse

DC Announces Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong at San Diego Comic-Con

This weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, DC and Warner Bros. will announce a new Justice League Vs. Godzilla Vs. Kong project in conjunction with Legendary Pictures.

Set in Metropolis, and to be written by Brian Buccellato with art and designs from Christian Duce, the joint project by DC Comics and Legendary Comics will see the Justice League of the DCU meet the Legendary Monsterverse, beginning with both Godzilla and Kong for November, with King Kong climbing the Daily Planet building. and more to come. A special variant cover will also be provided which will include a Godzilla roar in the comic book itself.

Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong #1

Written by BRIAN BUCCELLATO

Art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Cover by DREW JOHNSON

Variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 Variant cover by ALAN QUAH

1: 100 variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Blank sketch cover

Special foil variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE ($6.99 US)

Godilla Roar Sound Fr gatefold variant cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE ($14.99 US) ON SALE 11/14/23

"The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from acclaimed writer Brian Bucceltato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce."

Thanks to DC Comics on Reddit for finding the DC Connect images. And looks like Bob Schreck is on the ball with this one.

