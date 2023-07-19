Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged:

DC to Announce Amazons Attack at San Diego Comic-Con as Well

Josie Campbell is launching a new DC Comics with Vasco Georgiev with a familiar title, Amazons Attack #1, announced officially this week at SDCC.

Josie Campbell was the Head Writer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous and is Head Writer/Producer for the My Adventures With Superman TV series. She also has a bunch of comic book writing credits to her name for DC Comics, including The New Champion Of Shazam, Wonder Woman, Future State and Lazarus Planet. And she also used to write for Comic Book Resources. Sorry Josie, but we are scooping CBR on this. Josie Campbell is launching a new series with Vasco Georgiev, with a familiar title, Amazons Attack #1, launching in November. And being announced officially this week at San Diego Comic-Con. And follows Justice League vs Godzilla vs Kong.

AMAZONS ATTACK #1

Written by Josie Campbell,

Art by Vasco Georgiev

Cover by Clayton Henry

Variant covers by Mike Deodato Jr and Taj Tenfold

1:25 variant cover by Vasco Georgiev

1:50 variant cover by Meghan Hetrick

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock)

10/24/23

"After the shocking events in Wonder Woman, the Amazons arre now fighting for a world that no longer wants them! Led by their fearless Queen Nubia, a ragtag group of Amazons featuring Wonder Girl and Faruka II frantically searches for answers as their existence and way of life are threatened. Will the tribes survive their new reputation? Find out in this rollercoaster of a debut issue. Brought to you by rising stars Josie Campbell (The New Champions Of Shazam) and Vasco Georgiev (Batman: Urban Legends) this series orimises to be an action packed adventure featuring the greatest warrior woman in the DCU."

Amazons Attack! was also six-issue comic series published by DC Comics in 2007, written by Will Pfeifer and pencilled by Pete Woods. A planned Amazons Attack! was also originally meant to be one of the 2005 mini-series that lead into the Infinite Crisis storyline, that would have see the U.S. military invading Paradise Island.

Thanks to DC Comics on Reddit for finding the DC Connect images.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!