Superman Gets A Silver-Age Satire From DC, Mark Russell & Mike Allred

Superman: Space Age ia a new comic book series by Mark Russell and Mike Allred launching from DC Comics in July. Mike Allred has a long comics history as creator of Madman but also creating superhero comics with a retro sensibility, reminiscent of the sixties. While Mark Allred has the reputation of creating satirical works using established IP, whether that's the Flintstones, Snagglepuss,  Red Sonja… or Jesus. And now, from Jesus to Superman. Not that much of a jump.

Meet  Clark  Kent,  a  young  reporter  who  just  learned  that  the  world  will  soon  come  to  an  end  (Crisis  on  Infinite Earths) and there is nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! Superman: Space Age from critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell (One-Star  Squadron and The Flintstones) and Eisner-winner artist Mike Allred (Silver Surfer and Bowie: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams) will be available in comic shops on July 26, 2022.

"This is a dream project for me," said Mark Russell. "Not only because I get to work with a genius like Mike Allred, but because I've always found Superman such a philosophically fascinating character, one which forces us to ask how different would the world be if we chose to be our best selves?"

After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders if this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it.

"SUPER pumped to finally reveal what we've been working on in secret for so long," said Mike Allred.  "Easily my biggest project for DC yet. Working with Mark Russell and his brilliant script has been a blast!  Packed with head-spinning iconography, top tier characters, twists, thrills, and chills, resulting in a powerful instant classic epic! It's been simultaneously intimidating and inspiring to meet the challenge of illustrating this phenomenal project!

Uniting  the  critically acclaimed writer Mark Russell and Eisner-winner Mike Allred for the first time,  this  series promises fans an unforgettable journey through U.S. history and culture starring our beloved characters. The first of three issues will be available at local comic book stores on July 26, with a new issue coming out every two months. SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1 features a main cover by Mike Allred, open to order variant cover by Steve Rude, a 1:25 variant cover by Nick Derington and a 1:50 variant cover by Mike Allred.

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE #1
Written by MARK RUSSELL
Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED
Variant cover by STEVE RUDE
1:25 variant cover by NICK DERINGTON
1:50 variant cover by MIKE ALLRED
$9.99 US | 80 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige
ON SALE 7/26/22

