Superman Gets New Era, Over 25 Variant Covers for Action Comics #1050

A brand new era of Superman will kick off in December's Action Comics #1050, and DC comics is celebrating that new era with a focus on storytelling, looking to hook new readers with an exciting and accessible premise that will ensure the long-term prosperity of the series and the industry as a whole. Just kidding! They're celebrating with a crapload of variants! 25 to be exact, at least by the count of images released, though DC notes in a press release that there will be "over 25 variant covers from some of the biggest names in comics including Jim Lee, Alex Ross, Lee Weeks, Michael Allred and more," so sky's the limit, people.

You've got your regular variants, your holiday card variants, your wraparound variants, your reacharound variants, your foil variants, and even a 1:1050 Jim Lee variant! All the variants you could ever dream of are yours for the buying on December 22nd… well, as long as your retailer met the incentive requirements, of course.

Check out the solicit for Action Comics #1050 and a gallery of twenty-five variant covers below.

ACTION COMICS #1050

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, TOM TAYLOR, and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by MIKE PERKINS, CLAYTON HENRY, and NICK DRAGOTTA

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant covers by JIM LEE, ALEX ROSS, MEGAN HUANG, CRYSTAL KUNG, LEE WEEKS, JOHN GIANG, RAHZZAH, GABRIELE DELL'OTTO, MIKE PERKINS, RILEY ROSSMO, DAN PARENT, STEVE LIEBER, SIMONE DI MEO, PAMELA HOOGEBOOM, NATHAN SZERDY, and RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

1:50 variant cover by AL BARRIONUEVO

1:75 wraparound variant cover by ALEXANDER LOZANO

1:100 variant cover by STEVE RUDE

1:250 variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

1:500 variant cover by ARIEL COLÓN

1:1050 inks variant cover by JIM LEE

Foil variant cover by ALEX ROSS

Team trading card variant cover by VARIOUS

DC Holiday Card variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah's Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow. Well…most of the people. Clark Kent's reunion with Lois and his son, Jon Kent, proves fleeting when strikes the ultimate attack from Superman's greatest adversary: Lex Luthor. But this time something is different…Luthor has stolen something from Clark's life, something so important that it will change the very planet itself! If you think you've seen the biggest battle between Superman and Lex Luthor—think again! This clash will rock the course of their lives forever…and it's only the beginning. Two years' worth of Superman stories come to a head in this oversize anniversary issue with all-star talent that launches Superman and the DCU into an exciting new era!

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 12/27/22