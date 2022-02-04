Superman: Son of Kal-El #8 Preview: Superman vs. Tsunami

Jon Kent must stop a Tsunami from wiping out Metropolis in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #8, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Looks like Jon is really hoping to… wait for it… make a SPLASH! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #8

DC Comics

1221DC126

1221DC127 – SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #8 CVR B TRAVIS MOORE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Dan Mora

Henry Bendix's plans for ultimate control threaten every superhero on Earth. And, in trying to stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Superman makes himself a target of business and world leaders. He is seen by too many as a force that must be stopped. How much can even a Man of Steel stand against before he bends?

In Shops: 2/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.