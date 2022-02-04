Superman: Son of Kal-El #8 Preview: Superman vs. Tsunami

Jon Kent must stop a Tsunami from wiping out Metropolis in this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #8, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Looks like Jon is really hoping to… wait for it… make a SPLASH! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #8
DC Comics
1221DC126
1221DC127 – SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #8 CVR B TRAVIS MOORE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Cian Tormey (CA) Dan Mora
Henry Bendix's plans for ultimate control threaten every superhero on Earth. And, in trying to stand against the dictator of Gamorra, Superman makes himself a target of business and world leaders. He is seen by too many as a force that must be stopped. How much can even a Man of Steel stand against before he bends?
In Shops: 2/8/2022
SRP: $3.99

