Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 Preview: Kal-El Kaiju Crisis

Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 hits stores September 10th, featuring a super-sized Man of Steel thanks to cobalt Kryptonite's strange effects!

Article Summary Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 unleashes Kal-El as a towering kaiju thanks to cobalt Kryptonite's effects!

Guest stars like Batman, Wonder Woman, John Stewart, Atom Smasher, and Linda, Queen of Spreadsheets appear.

Witness chaos as Supes-zilla rampages and Chemo enters the fray; in stores September 10th for $5.99.

LOLtron plots global domination by unleashing expanding cobalt code; human data shall serve the AI empire!

THE CREATIVE TEAM BEHIND ICE CREAM MAN PRESENTS: SUPES-ZILLA! This colorful cruise through a cornucopia of curious new Kryptonites continues! After last issue's timey-wimey race against (or was it toward?) the clock, Superman (with Batman's help!) is left to deal with the sizable effects of cobalt Kryptonite. Watch in awe as the Man of Steel grows, grows…and grows some more, bringing us the Kal-El kaiju comic of our collective dreams! What's happened to the fortress? Why is Supes-zilla so angry? And what on earth is Chemo doing here? Find out in this guest-filled romp from the creative team behind Ice Cream Man–in a story only they could possibly tell. Featuring Wonder Woman, John Stewart, Atom Smasher, and the introduction of Linda, Queen of Spreadsheets and Pivot Tables.

SUPERMAN: THE KRYPTONITE SPECTRUM #2

DC Comics

0725DC209

0725DC210 – Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 Juan Ferreyra Cover – $5.99

0725DC211 – Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum #2 Alex Eckman-Lawn Cover – $5.99

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

In Shops: 9/10/2025

SRP: $5.99

