Superman Unlimited #4 Preview: Supes Goes Gotham Rogue

Superman Unlimited #4 hits stores Wednesday as Jimmy Olsen investigates why the Man of Steel has gone rogue in Gotham City. Can the Birds of Prey help?

Superman Unlimited #4, hitting stores this Wednesday, August 20th.

NIGHT OF THE SUPERMAN-BAT! It's a big day for Jimmy Olsen as he sets up shop in the new Gotham City branch of the Daily Planet. His first assignment: learn what has turned Superman into an uncontrollable monster–and why. Do the combined forces of the heroes of Gotham even stand a chance against this version of the Man of Steel? And what is Bruce Wayne doing a continent away in Emerald City? All this, and back in Smallville, Jon Kent begins training for the ultimate challenge–a way to combat the deadly effects of Kryptonite. Guest-starring: the Birds of Prey.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #4

DC Comics

0625DC067

0625DC068 – Superman Unlimited #4 Mark Spears Cover – $5.99

0625DC069 – Superman Unlimited #4 Hayden Sherman Cover – $5.99

0625DC070 – Superman Unlimited #4 Robbi Rodriguez Cover – $5.99

0625DC071 – Superman Unlimited #4 Ryan Benjamin Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

In Shops: 8/20/2025

SRP: $4.99

