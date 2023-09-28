Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: godzilla, king kong

Superman's Monster Of a Decision in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong

Monster-sized Bleeding Cool spoilers for the upcoming Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong comic by Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce

Monster-sized Bleeding Cool spoilers for the upcoming Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong comic by Brian Buccellato and Christian Duce from DC Comics and Legendary, as the DCU meets the Monsterverse head-on. You may have seen in the trailer, this particular scene. Clark Kent and Lois Lane and… champagne glasses? What is the occasion?

Definitely set in its own continuity, Clark Kent is making a monster of a decision.

He is asking for Lois Lane's hand in marriage.

Which is why the Justice League (after giving their own diverse views on the sanctity of marriage)…

…are there to deal with the Legion Of Doom invading the Fortress Of Solitude, looking for a way to get rid of the Justice League forever. Instead, they find a way to Skull Island… with the Toyman getting some wonderful new toys.

Does Clark Kent get an answer from Lois Lane? Not in this comic at least. There is monsterus interrupts, and the champagne will have to go back on ice.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #1 (OF 7) CVR A DREW JOHNSON WRAPAROUND CVR

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Drew Johnson

HEROES AND MONSTERS COLLIDE IN THE CROSSOVER EVENT OF THE YEAR! The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #2 (OF 7) CVR A DREW JOHNSON

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Drew Johnson

Legendary's Monsterverse has been unleashed on the DC Universe, and cities are threatened across the globe! From Metropolis to Gotham City to Themyscira, the Justice League scrambles to protect the citizens from these raging titans! What role has the Legion of Doom played in all this monster madness, and how will the tide of battle change…when a hero falls?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #3 (OF 7) CVR A DREW JOHNSON

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Drew Johnson

LEGENDARY'S MONSTERVERSE DEVASTATES THE DC UNIVERSE! Superman and Godzilla have gone head-to-head with devastating consequences in Metropolis as the Justice League scrambles to protect their homes from the monsters–Supergirl encounters Kong on Skull Island and Wonder Woman takes on Behemoth on Themyscira! Lost in the monster mayhem, though, are Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom… what nefarious connection do they have to everything? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

