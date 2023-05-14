Supernatural Meets Superhero in Chesler's Dynamic Comics 1, at Auction Discover the haunting fusion of supernatural and superhero themes in Dynamic Comics #1, a cherished Chesler classic from 1941.

The notion of blending supernatural elements with superhero storylines is an underappreciated aspect of the Golden Age. Long before the Pre-Code Horror era, publishers like Marvely/Timely, MLJ and Chesler were combining these elements to great effect. A prime example of this fusion is Dynamic Comics #1, published by Chesler in 1941. The introduction of superheroes Major Victory and Dynamic Man both demonstrate a unique amalgamation of mystical components and superhero motivations. It's a storytelling style that would become a Chesler trademark, and there's a Dynamic Comics #1 (Chesler, 1941) Condition: Apparent VG- and several other issues of the series up for auction in the 2023 May 14-16 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122320 at Heritage Auction.

Created by Charles Sultan, Major Victory presents an interesting balance between supernatural mystique and superheroic themes. The character's origin story in Dynamic Comics #1 traces back to the appearance of Father Patriot, a celestial spirit from 1776, who transforms a seemingly ordinary soldier into Major Victory, a champion who defends America against looming threats. In contrast, the origin of Dynamic Man delves into a darker, supernatural landscape centered around vanquishing the malevolent Yellow Spot. This nefarious antagonist employs mind control, channels ancient witchcraft, and summons sinister forces in his quest for chaos. The villain's ability to transform into a bat and wield black magic made him a fitting component of Dynamic Man's origin moment.

Starting at the Eisner-Iger Studio in 1939, Charles Sultan ascended to the role of art director at Chesler between 1940 and 1953. He worked on material for a number of other publishers during this time as well, including Fawcett, Quality, and DC Comics. His work at Fawcett included classics like Spy Smasher, Minuteman, and Bulletman. Quality Comics saw Sultan lending his skills to projects like The Black Condor and The Whip, while his 1948-1949 ten-issue run on Johnny Quick for Adventure Comics was his most noteworthy DC Comics work.

The early integration of supernatural and superhero elements in Dynamic Comics #1 echoed into some wild and highly-coveted covers on the series and at Chesler in general. and there's a Dynamic Comics #1 (Chesler, 1941) Condition: Apparent VG- and several other issues of the series up for auction in the 2023 May 14-16 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122320 at Heritage Auction.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.