What If Working For A Supervillain Was Like Working For Walmart?

David Schrader of SBI Press writes for Bleeding Cool about a new comic book launching on Kickstarter, Rafael Garcia: Henchman.

What if life in a supervillain organization was less like a James Bond movie and more like working at Walmart Corporate?

This was the basic premise that Peter Murrieta had after seeing The Avengers with his sons. Who does all the dirty work that nobody sees– not just at Avengers Tower and The Hall of Justice, but also their evil counterpart headquarters in the superhero universes? And where were the Latinos in these stories? A proud Mexican-American, Emmy-winning writer, executive producer, and showrunner (Wizards of Waverly Place, Superior Donuts, Mr. Iglesias), Peter wanted to help answer that question in a comedic way. He was a lifelong fan of comics, with an affinity for DC, but had never created a comic book… until now.

Meet Rafael Garcia: Henchman.

Recently launched on Kickstarter, the fine folks at Starburns Industries Press (the boutique publishing arm of the studio that brought you Rick and Morty) will be putting out the book with an exclusive Kickstarter cover by Kyle Roberts. Co-written by Murrieta and me, David Schrader (Baby Badass), it features art by veteran comic book artist Ben Herrera (X-Men Adventures), colors by Emmanuel Torres, and letters by Clay Adams. Also adding variant covers and pinups are superstar Latinx artists Ramon Villalobos, Dan Mendoza, Jules Rivera, and Orlando "Mexifunk" Arocena.

EXCLUSIVE: Bleeding Cool readers are the first to see the variant cover by renowned artist Ramon Villalobos.

Rafael Garcia hopes getting promoted at his job will be the thing to show his ex-girlfriend he's finally ready to take life seriously. So, when presented with the opportunity to move up and maybe win her back, he jumps at the chance. Rafael's life as an easygoing low-level henchman at the supervillain corporation, "Maverick, Inc," is quickly turned on its head.

Office politics, team building workshops, drug testing, making troll comments online to help increase his villainous boss' social media standing– all the soul-sucking problems of working in middle management. Can Rafael cut through the BS, prove himself, and succeed? Can he handle the dark secret at the heart of Maverick, Inc.?

This book will speak to fans of The Office, Parks & Rec, Young Justice, and anyone that wonders if Facebook and Tesla may not have our best interests at heart. And, of course, anyone who's had to sit through management training or a Tony Robbins corporate workshop.

Rafael Garcia: Henchman will be the first of SBI Press' bilingual releases, offered in both Spanish and English—a rare offering from a Small Press title. "We're proud to introduce a protagonist with Latin roots, which is why we felt it was important to honor that culture by offering the book to Spanish speaking readers," said Publisher Michael Calero. Fans around the world will be able to back the project and receive the fully translated book at the same time as its English release.

The Kickstarter funded in less than 12 hours and is now moving towards the stretch goal of adding 11 additional pages, and some of the reward tiers featured include…

A Kickstarter exclusive cover (pictured) by Kyle Roberts

A tour of Starburns Industries Press studios

A tier where Peter Murrieta will call the person of your choosing and deliver the uncomfortable news of your choice

Get drawn into the book by series artist Ben Herrera

RAFAEL GARCIA: HENCHMAN

Creator/Co-writer: Peter Murrieta

Co-writer/Editor: David Schrader

Art by Ben Herrera

Colors by Emmanuel Torres

Letters by Clay Adams

Publisher: SBI Press

Kickstarter ends October 5th

Publish date TBD