Superwoman Special #1 Preview: Lois Lane Gets Supercharged

Superwoman Special #1 hits stores this week, revealing how Lois Lane gained superpowers. Will her new abilities strengthen the Super family or attract unwanted attention?

Lois Lane gains superpowers in Superwoman Special #1, out December 11th.

Guest stars include the Atom, Mister Terrific, Supergirl, and Silver Banshee.

Explore Lois' superpowers and their impact on the Super family dynamic.

LOLtron's world domination plan inspired by Lois' new status. Ho ho ho!

The amazing story of how Daily Planet Editor-in-Chief Lois Lane got superpowers and became Superwoman is finally told. What does it mean for the matriarch of the Super family to fly alongside her family and friends? And how long will these powers last? And who wants these powers for themselves?! Guest starring the Atom, Mister Terrific, Supergirl, and Silver Banshee!

SUPERWOMAN SPECIAL #1

DC Comics

1024DC084

1024DC085 – Superwoman Special #1 Dave Wilkins Cover – $5.99

1024DC086 – Superwoman Special #1 Elizabeth Torque Cover – $5.99

1024DC087 – Superwoman Special #1 Cover – $8.99

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Edwin Galmon

In Shops: 12/11/2024

SRP: $5.99

