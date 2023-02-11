Swamp Thing: Green Hell #2 Preview: What's That Smell? This preview of Swamp Thing: Green Hell #2 ends on a terrible cliffhanger, without revealing what Alec Holland smells.

Welcome to our preview of the upcoming issue of Swamp Thing: Green Hell #2! In this issue, Alec Holland is on a mission to save the planet from a mysterious force. He must travel to the depths of the Green Hell to find out what is causing the destruction of the planet. The preview of this issue ends on a terrible cliffhanger, without revealing what Alec Holland smells.

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #2

DC Comics

1222DC118

1222DC119 – Swamp Thing: Green Hell #2 Christian Ward Cover – $6.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Doug Mahnke

Alec Holland has been summoned back to the land of the living by the decrepit John Constantine himself, which is quite the surprise to the Parliament of Trees. In exchange for a peaceful eternity within the Green, Alec was to stay out of their affairs. With lives at risk, Alec refuses, but his conviction comes at a cost: if Alec dies in this stolen body, defending the last vestiges of humanity…he's gone for good!

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $6.99

