Swat Kids Comic On Kickstarter Adds Never-Before-Seen Neal Adams Art

The Swat Kids #1 comic on Kickstarter Adds never-before-seen Neal Adams artwork to their covers

Article Summary Never-before-seen Neal Adams Swat Kats artwork debuts as covers and prints on Kickstarter

Swat Kids #1 Kickstarter launches with rare Neal Adams art from 1993, never publicly released

Campaign offers exclusive Neal Adams Gatefold and Holofoil covers plus premium art prints

Comic boasts talent like the Tremblay Bros., Joseph Illidge, and artists Jorge Corona & Sarah Stern

Neal Adams died in 2022 at the age of eighty, but his work lives on. Roditeli Productions and The Tremblay Bros. have partnered with Continuity Studios / Neal Adams' Estate for the Swat Kids comic book Kickstarter campaign. They are releasing two new comic covers and premium art prints created by Adams in 1993 for Hanna-Barbera, but they were never publicly released until now. Before becoming a comic, Swat Kats was a TV kids cartoon created by Christian and Yvon Tremblay, originally airing on Cartoon Network in 1993 and produced by Hanna-Barbera. The Tier 8 on Kickstarter campaign, the Neal Adams Swat Kats Bundle, includes a Swat Kats #1 Gatefold Cover, a Swat Kats #1 Holofoil Cover, and two Swat Kats art prints. Each item is also available individually as an add-on on Kickstarter.

''I'm truly honored to have the opportunity to release these pieces and share them with the world. It's Neal Adams, a comic MOUNT RUSHMORE artist. One of the greatest to have ever done it. Couldn't be more grateful for the collaboration with his family and all the team at Continuity Studios'' – Kevin Roditeli, CEO of Roditeli Productions and Co-writer of Swat Kats #1.

Swat Kats #1 on Kickstarter launched last Tuesday and has already raised $375,000 so far, against a goal of $40,000 and from 3384 backers. This is Roditeli Productions' debut project, founded by Kevin Roditeli, who was co-founder and former president of Massive Publishing. He left the publishing company in March to start his new production venture and revealed at SDCC that his first project for Roditeli Productions would be Swat Kats.

The comic includes work from the Tremblay Bros. (creators of Swat Kats), veteran Batman editor Joseph Illidge, co-writers Kevin Roditeli (Bad Omens, X-O Manowar) and Frank J. Barbiere (Author of Immortal, Avengers), and letterer Serge Lapointe (Assassin's Creed, Gotham Academy). The interior artwork is by Jorge Corona (Transformers, Batgirls) and colored by Sarah Stern (Batgirls, Star Wars). Campaign add-on variant cover artists include Mirka Andolfo, Juan Gedeon, Leo Chiola, Alessio Zonno, Daz Tibbles, Preston Asevedo. The Swat Kats Kickstarter campaign still has 23 days left.

