Sword Bearers Of Arakko And Their Powers, in X Of Swords: Stasis

Marvel Comics released a video for the upcoming X Of Swords: Stasis one-shot, part of the ongoing crossover. And it detailed those from Arakko who will be wielding weapons against Krakoa as part of the Otherworld championship (don't die there). Hey, here's a thought, is dying and being reborn as a different version of yourself due to Otherworld's presence in parallel dimensions, the same as going through the Siege Perilous, created by Otherworld regent Roma back in the Fall Of The Mutants days? I do believe it is. Anyway, on with the Sword bearers Of Arakko.

We have Solem, with his adamantium skin.

The White Sword and… his white sword. Oh and an ancient Okkaran healer.

Pogg Ur-Pogg, who may be a sword in and of himself or herself. A bit like Warlock maybe.

Isca The Unbeaten, Cursed To Win. Although as we saw in X Of Swords already, that sometimes just means she switches sides at the right time.

Redroot The Forest who has a field of decay. Whether that's an aura around her that decays or that there is a really gross meadow somewhere, I do not know.

Bei The Blood Moon is a Silent Commander. Points a lot maybe? Or communicates through flatulence?

Summoner, the betrayer of Apocalypse and Krakoa, now an Invulnerable Warrior. Even though they have a target painted on their chest for Cyclops to shoot at.

Then onto the Horsemen and children of Apocylypse. War is Sentient Flame.

Death has a Death stare. We are talking Paddington Bear here. Also Death is about three feet tall and has prominent ears and fur. Match for match. Does Death like marmalade?

And Annihilation, opposed to Genesis, but also equal and opposite on the tarot cards.

The Sword bearers Of Arakko. Here's the full video to coigitate over. And, of course, X Of Swords: Stasis is up for FOC this weekend. Hence the video…

X OF SWORDS STASIS #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG200630

(W) Tini Howard, Jonathan Hickman (A) Mahmud Asrar (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS, PART 11

A ritual. A parliament. A game begins.

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 28, 2020 SRP: $4.99