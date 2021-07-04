Synmar Utopica Gone Wild in Justice League #64 [Preview]

Justice League #64 is in stores on Wednesday from DC Comics, with main story written by "The Great One" Brian Bendis with ary bt Steve Pugh, and backup by Ram V and Sumit Kumar. In this preview, a brand new intergalactic superteam on the block — The United Order — is all set to testify at the trial of Synmar Utopica. They even make a grand entrance with a double double-page splash, which is about as grand an entrance as possible in comics without access to a huge stockpile of holofoil. Unfortunately for them, ol' Synmar seems to have flown the coop, that rascal. Oops! Hilarity ensues, we're sure. Check out the preview below.

Introducing…the United! This all-new all-star group of alien warriors represents all voices in the newly formed United Planets. A galactic Justice League, if you will. The first Legion of Super-Heroes? Sort of. The United comes to the new Justice League for help because the biggest threat to the universe is on the loose, and all roads lead to…Superman. All this, and Aquaman has some surprising news. This big, bold, universe-spanning story serves as a perfect hopping-on point for fans curious where their favorite DC heroes go next! Plus: While the Justice League Dark regroups after hitting the books (literally), all eyes turn toward Gotham, where Merlin's followers gather to protect a mysterious weapon. Now it'll take not one knight but two to infiltrate the cult and save reality. Batman guest-stars as the Eternal Knight's new squire in this action-packed tale!

