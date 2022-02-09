Tapas Media Signs Graphic Novel Deal with Andrews McNeel Publishing

Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) has partnered with Tapas Media, the pioneer mobile storytelling platform with more than 10 million registered users, for a multi-book deal to present a line of smart, entertaining graphic novels featuring strong female and underrepresented characters at their centre. This makes sense since Tapas Media's digital comics have a large female, LGBTQ, and POC readership. The first in the inclusive series will be released in the fall of 2022.

The graphic novels adapt popular webcomic properties produced by Studio Tapas and will appeal to longtime fans and new readers with full-color paperback and e-book editions. The series will debut with the following titles:

Unfamiliar by Haley Newsome (creator of LavenderTowne) features young witch Planchette, who discovers her house is haunted. With the help of new friends, including a shy siren who hates attention, a cursed girl ashamed of her looks, and a magically-challenged witch from a powerful coven, Planchette works to assist the ghosts in finding fulfillment. The hit webcomic has attracted 30 million views.

DPS Only! by Xiao Tong Kong (Velinxi) delivers an empowering story set in the world of e-sports, as a young woman overcomes self-doubt, societal expectations, and an overprotective big brother to find her voice and pursue her dream of becoming a competitive gamer. DPS Only! was a 2021 Eisner Award nominee.

The Witch's Throne by Cedric Caballes (WhataHero) offers an entertaining take on an epic fantasy coming-of-age story, combining elements of action-adventure manga and RPGs. An optimistic young alchemist sets off on a quest to become one of the four sacred heroes destined to save the world, making new friends (and bitter enemies) along the way.

More titles are planned for future releases in 2023.

"We could not be more pleased to announce our association with Tapas," said AMP President and publisher Kirsty Melville. "Tapas is unequivocally the leading digital publisher of webcomics and web novels, and AMP, with our deep history working with the most talented creators in comics, is uniquely suited to be its book publishing partner."

"To partner with Andrews McMeel Publishing is to align the next generation of Tapas creators with a catalog of household names and Hall of Fame talent," said Alex R. Carr, Senior Director, Publisher Development. "Tapas Media welcomes this opportunity for our storytellers to take the next leap in their careers and for their visions to engage new readers. It's a natural evolution for the resonant comics on our platform."