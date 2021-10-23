Task Force Z #1 Preview: Who Thought Death Could be Less Meaningful?

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Task Force Z #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, kind of an opposite Suicide Squad, because all the villains on this team are dead, and if they get out of the Suicide Squad, they get to live again. Which just cements a fact about comics: you aren't anyone if you haven't died and come back at least once! Task Forze Z could be these B-list villains' ticket to the A-list! Check out a preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #1

DC Comics

0821DC029

0821DC030 – TASK FORCE Z #1 CVR B TYLER KIRKHAM CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows

In life, they've terrorized the people of Gotham. Now, they are Gotham's last hope. Task Force X saw villains working their way to freedom. Task Force Z will see dead villains working for a new chance at life! On A-DAY, the attack on Arkham Asylum left hundreds of Gotham's most cunning and deranged criminals dead…now, a mysterious benefactor has activated the government's TASK FORCE clause to bring them back as the ultimate army of the night! To lead this team of the undead, only a person who knows exactly what it feels like to be brutally murdered and brought back to life can handle the job…enter: RED HOOD. But when Jason Todd unravels the mystery surrounding Task Force Z's creation, will he try to destroy it…or embrace it? BANE. MAN-BAT. THE ARKHAM KNIGHT. SUNDOWNER. MR. BLOOM. RED HOOD. THEY ARE TASK FORCE Z, AND DEATH WAS JUST THE BEGINNING…!

In Shops: 10/26/2021

SRP: $3.99

