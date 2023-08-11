Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Tate Godwin Sells Operation: Cover-Up & Rendezvous Graphic Noveks

Debut author-illustrator Tate Godwin has sold her first middle grade graphic novels, namely Operation: Cover-Up and Operation: Rendezvous.

Debut author-illustrator Tate Godwin first middle grade graphic novels are Operation: Cover-Up and Operation: Rendezvous, in which three unlikely friends navigate the complicated and comical terrain of fifth grade, learn how to be good friends, and remain true to themselves.

Erinn Pascal at Andrews McMeel has bought world English rights to Operation: Cover-Up and Operation: Rendezvous in a two-book deal, to be published in the spring of 2025 and summer of 2026, respectively. Tate Godwin's agent Lori Steel at Red Fox Literary, negotiated the deal.

Tate Godwin tweeted out "So excited to announce this! I can't wait to bring these books to life. Many thanks to my awesome agent Lori Steel @Bookishsort

@RedFoxLiterary" Lori Steel replied "Excited to see this news in the world today! Congrats to you, @erinnpascal , and the @amp_kids team on these fab #MG #GNs! #kidlit" while Erinn Pascal replied "TATE! I am so excited to be working with you and your adorable art. This image of Nick, Sy, and Violet just made my heart so happy!"

Andrews McMeel Publishing, formerly Andrews, McMeel and Parker and Andrews and McMeel, publishes books, calendars, and related toys and is a part of Andrews McMeel Universal, and is the general publisher of books of comic strips produced by Andrews McMeel Syndication including The Far Side, Calvin and Hobbes and FoxTrot as well as collections for some comic strips published by other syndicates.

The expansion of children's graphic novels is fuelling all manner of publishers extending into the comics medium. Right now, it seems like an infinite market that is being tapped into and creating longstanding comic book readers for decades to come. It is not for nothing that kids and YA graphic novels in bookstores are being referred to as the newsstand of the twenty-first century, and the future readers of the medium are being formed and created right here, right now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!