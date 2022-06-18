Tee Franklin Revives Charlotte Webber, Sun-Spider, For Marvel

We have been following the emerging comic book and TV career of Tee Franklin, after her initial successes with Bingo Love, but then writing the Harley Quinn Animated Series comic book. And it seems that Marvel wants in. Tee Franklin tweeted out the news alongside Marvel Comics solicitations, about her first work for Marvel Comics.

"It is my absolute pleasure to announce that I've written a Spider-verse story for Marvel Comics! I'd like for you to meet #SunSpider aka Charlotte Webber — a disabled #Spidersona created by Dayn Broder. This is my first look at the cover and I'm absolutely speechless. A disabled spider. Whew. This was such a HARD secret to keep, but I'm so glad I can lowkey talk about it! 'd like to thank my Marvel editors for not only reaching out to me for this story, but caring enough to have disabled people to develop this story. We hope you love our #Spiderverse story! Y'all peep where the webbing comes from, right?"

It appears to come from their crutches…

EDGE OF THE SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 5)

DAN SLOTT, DAVID HEIN & IRENE SANKOFF & TEE FRANKLIN (W)

NATHAN STOCKMAN, WILL ROBSON, AND MORE! (A)

Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • VARIANT COVER BY HELEN CHEN

DESIGN VARIANT BY HELEN CHEN

SPIDER-HAM! SPIDER-MOBILE! SUN-SPIDER! SPINSTRESS!

• You know the first two, but you may not remember the Amazing Sun-Spider who debuted in 2020's SPIDER-VERSE miniseries as a winner of our Spidersona contest! She gets her own story here!

• And Spinstress is a brand new Spider-Princess who sings, talks to a spider and kicks villainous butt! And the writers of the Broadway smash hit COME FROM AWAY are bringing her in for a landing! 48 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Here's how Sun-Spider first looked from Spider-Verse #3 and #6 back in 2019 and 2020. From the winning competition entry by Dayna Broder as shown in Spider-Verse #3.

"As a disabled person, I almost never get to see any disabled super heroes. l wanted to create someone like me: an ambulatory wheelchair user, who can still kick butt in her own modified way. Sun-Spider is hyper-flexible, though this does have drawbacks since it means she requires extra stability, and the crutches help with that."

…to the character's appearance alongside the other Spider-Verse characters in Spider-Verse #6.

Dayn Broder is a freelance comic book creator who has worked on comics such as Blades of Furry, Four Leaf, Heir's Game, House Of Stars, Yuna and Kawachan, Third Shift Society, Plum, Lone and Seed. A former Webtoon designer and editor, they have a ​SCAD Master's Degree in Sequential Arts​, a BFA in Illustration with a concentration in Visual Communication, and now a version of Spider-Man hitting the front cover of Edge Of The Spider-Verse. Dayn tweeted;

"all I want to do in life is help make comics that make a difference. whether that's helping include more diversity and realism in the makeup of comics, or helping marginalized creators get their foot in the door to tell their own stories. and now… watching @MizTeeFranklin and @Marvel give a platform to a small character I created, and so many people seeing themselves in her… the disabled joy I've gotten to witness today just reminds me all over again why I do what I do. I am in awe. I am amazed. I am so grateful."