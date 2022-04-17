Tee Franklin Writing New Harley Quinn Comics For DC

Tee Franklin was a comic book critic, reviewer and interviewer, who crowdfunded the award-winning graphic novel Bingo Love, published by Image Comics, as well as Jook Joint, but hadn't broken into the mainstream. That changed when she wrote the comic book spin-off of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series. Drawn by Max Sarin, and published by the licensed side of DC Comics editorial, it didn't have high expectations. It was part of a project that embarrassed the highest echelons of DC Comics, who thought the adult satirical humour with DC Comics as one of its main targets, as well as seeing the marriage of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, was not something they wanted to be associated with.

But Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat, Bang & Kill Tour was a smash hit, critically acclaimed and hitting headlines, selling out in comic book stores, making the comic book charts and generally doing far better than anyone at DC thought, outselling the regular Harley Quinn series and several Batman series as well. But as a side-project of DC Comics Editorial, it was unclear as to how much that would follow through to subsequent projects. Yesterday Tee Franklin tweeted a follow-up announcement;

"Since Harley Quinn's trending, DC & I figured what better time to tease a brand new #HarleyQuinn project, written by me, coming SOON to @DCComics! Keep your peepers peeped for more details, y'all. Almost a year ago I tweeted this and now I get to tell more Harley Quinn stories! "SURPRISE!!!!!!!! I'm writing #HarleyQuinn" I'm sooo glad y'all are excited for more Harley Quinn written by me."

Whether it will be Eat Bang Kill Tour II, the main Harley Quinn series, a Black Label Harley Quinn shagathon, or something entirely different, we do not yet know…